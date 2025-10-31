The time Hunter S. Thompson and the Hell's Angels roared into Bass Lake

In the history of American journalism, Hunter S. Thompson stands out. His unique brand of “gonzo journalism” made him a counterculture icon. But did you know his first book has a strong connection to Central Valley? The wild story behind Hunter S. Thompson’s trip to Madera County, today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

The year was 1965. Thompson was broke living in San Francisco. That’s when The Nation paid him $100 to write an article about the Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang. The article was a success, and Thompson got to work transforming it into a book, "Hell’s Angels: The Strange and Terrible Saga of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang," was published in 1967.

He wound up shadowing the gang and befriended many of their members. So when they planned to gather their members at Bass Lake for a three day “picnic” in July 1965, Thompson followed along in his car.

But Thompson wasn’t the only one who got word about this planned invasion of Bass Lake. Word quickly spread among locals, including Madera County Sheriff Marlin Young, and local authorities were ready. The District Attorney got a temporary restraining order against the gang, and the CHP setup roadblocks. Angry locals fearful of rampaging hordes on a drunken drug fueled binge also showed up as well.

But in the end it was a dud. The gang roared into town, partied at the lake for a few days, and just as promptly roarded out of town. Sheriff Young told the Madera Tribune the Hell’s Angels generally behaved themselves, and no major incidents were reported. You can read about the event in Thompson's book in the chapter titled "The Hoodlum Circus and The Statutory Rape of Bass Lake."