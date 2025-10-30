© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Oct. 30: Federal Election Monitors Are Coming To The Valley, But Details Are Vague

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 30, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Voters in California are heading to the polls to weigh in on Proposition 50, which, if approved, could mean more Democratic seats in the House of Representatives. As Election Day approaches on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it would send election monitors to polling sites in Fresno and Kern counties and three others in the state. Fresnoland reporter Omar Rashad tells us what we know about the election monitoring plans.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Groups protest plans to expand a Kern County ICE facility, and what a new report says about traffic in two Valley cities.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
