Oct. 30: Federal Election Monitors Are Coming To The Valley, But Details Are Vague

Voters in California are heading to the polls to weigh in on Proposition 50, which, if approved, could mean more Democratic seats in the House of Representatives. As Election Day approaches on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it would send election monitors to polling sites in Fresno and Kern counties and three others in the state. Fresnoland reporter Omar Rashad tells us what we know about the election monitoring plans.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Groups protest plans to expand a Kern County ICE facility, and what a new report says about traffic in two Valley cities.