‘Great cities have great airports.’ Fresno Yosemite International Airport unveils new terminal

FRESNO, Calif. – City leaders, airport officials, and community members gathered Wednesday inside Fresno Yosemite International Airport’s new terminal to celebrate its official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 98,000 square foot expansion includes two new gates that will be used for domestic and international travel, a larger boarding area, expanded baggage handling, additional food options, and art displays through the walkway of the new terminal that depict the cultures and landscapes of Fresno. Construction broke ground in 2023 and cost a total of approximately $146 million.

Wednesday’s event, featuring city leaders, officials from the Federal Aviation Administration, and local musicians, marked what city officials have called the largest airport expansion in Fresno’s history.

“Great cities have great airports, and Fresno is well on our way to having a great airport,” Mayor Jerry Dyer said at the ceremony. “We are building an airport worthy of the community it serves, investing in infrastructure that strengthens our economy and creating a world class travel experience for all who pass through.”

Dyer opened the ceremony, calling the project a milestone for the city, followed by a blessing from Pastor BT Lewis.

Lewis held a moment of silence to honor former airport director Henry Thompson, who passed away earlier this year, then offered a prayer to ask that the space serve the city beyond its walls.

Dyer also honored Thompson’s legacy by offering these words of insight.

“Airport director Henry Thompson passed away earlier this year, and he poured his heart and soul into this expansion project, Dyer said. “This was Henry Thompson's vision…We are so grateful for Henry's leadership, and we miss him tremendously.”

City Councilmembers also spoke, including Nick Richardson, who led attendees through the Pledge of Allegiance.

“This airport represents many things to different people across our community,” said Councilmember Tyler Maxwell. “For me, it has always represented opportunity: opportunity to travel, obviously, but also economic opportunity, social opportunity, cultural opportunity, artistic opportunity as well. There is so much abundant opportunity here in the city of Fresno.”

Maxwell pointed to Fresno’s growing entertainment scene, new hotels, and expanding national profile, saying the airport will continue to bring in visitors and Bulldogs fans to the region for generations to come.

Other speakers included Congressman Jim Costa, who could not attend in person and pre-recorded a video message, the city’s Interim Director of Aviation Francisco Partida, and Faviola Garcia, the Acting Director of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airports Division in the Western Pacific Region.

“This project also represents the broader impact of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” Garcia said. “It supported local job creation, strengthens the regional economy and delivers lasting infrastructure improvements exactly as Congress intended.”