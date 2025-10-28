Oct. 28: New Research Sheds Light On The Obesity Problem For Latinos In The Valley
New research reveals Latinos in the San Joaquin Valley have higher rates of obesity compared to their counterparts. That is especially true among children. Tim Sheehan, a reporter with our news partner The Intersection, breaks down this research and the factors contributing to the problem.
Plus, the latest news headlines: ICE places British commentator in custody at a Valley detention center; and a Lemoore fighter jet crashes in the South China Sea.