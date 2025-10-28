© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Oct. 28: New Research Sheds Light On The Obesity Problem For Latinos In The Valley

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 28, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
New research reveals Latinos in the San Joaquin Valley have higher rates of obesity compared to their counterparts. That is especially true among children. Tim Sheehan, a reporter with our news partner The Intersection, breaks down this research and the factors contributing to the problem.

Plus, the latest news headlines: ICE places British commentator in custody at a Valley detention center; and a Lemoore fighter jet crashes in the South China Sea.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
