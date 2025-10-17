Oct. 17: One Of The First Laws Reining In AI ‘Chatbots’ Was Just Signed In California

Artificial intelligence is developing quickly, and some critics fear it could be at the expense of children’s well-being. A new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom will require companies to be more active in monitoring signs of self-harm among users. On today’s episode, journalist Khari Johnson, with our news partner CalMatters, breaks down the legislation and its impacts.

Plus, the latest news headlines: UC Merced students react to Israel-Hamas peace deal, and changes coming to red-light camera infractions.