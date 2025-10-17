© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Oct. 17: One Of The First Laws Reining In AI ‘Chatbots’ Was Just Signed In California

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Artificial intelligence is developing quickly, and some critics fear it could be at the expense of children’s well-being. A new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom will require companies to be more active in monitoring signs of self-harm among users. On today’s episode, journalist Khari Johnson, with our news partner CalMatters, breaks down the legislation and its impacts.

Plus, the latest news headlines: UC Merced students react to Israel-Hamas peace deal, and changes coming to red-light camera infractions.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden