Oct. 14: Bob Woodruff Tells KVPR Surviving An IED Was No Miracle

It’s been nearly 20 years since ABC News Correspondent Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while reporting from Iraq. This week, Woodruff will visit Fresno to speak about the experience and how it inspired his passion for supporting service members and veterans. In advance of his event, Woodruff speaks with host KVPR about his recovery from the traumatic brain injury and why he says it’s not a miracle.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Governor Newsom only delivers half of the funding expected for Valley flood safety projects, and a Fresno County town has renamed its high school football field after an NFL player who grew up there.