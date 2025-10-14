© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Oct. 14: Bob Woodruff Tells KVPR Surviving An IED Was No Miracle

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 14, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

It’s been nearly 20 years since ABC News Correspondent Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while reporting from Iraq. This week, Woodruff will visit Fresno to speak about the experience and how it inspired his passion for supporting service members and veterans. In advance of his event, Woodruff speaks with host KVPR about his recovery from the traumatic brain injury and why he says it’s not a miracle.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Governor Newsom only delivers half of the funding expected for Valley flood safety projects, and a Fresno County town has renamed its high school football field after an NFL player who grew up there.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
