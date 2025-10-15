Oct. 15: Researchers Were Studying Land In The Sierra. Then The Garnet Fire Destroyed It.

The Garnet Fire swept through the mountains in eastern Fresno County this summer. Among the affected regions was a little-known area called the “Tea Kettle Experimental Forest.” Matthew Hurteau, a professor of biology at the University of New Mexico, joins us to discuss how the Garnet Fire thwarted his planned research at the site and what comes next.

