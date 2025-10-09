© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Oct. 9: The New Children’s Book Demystifying Immigration And Citizenship In The US

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 9, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
As the Trump administration cracks down on illegal immigration, one author is telling the story of becoming a U.S. citizen. And he’s writing in a way that even children can understand. In today’s episode, children’s author Edward Dennis discusses his forthcoming book “The Boy from Mexico Becomes a U.S. Citizen.”

Plus, the latest news headlines: Former Fresno County Sheriff Mims running for office, and an embattled Kern County supervisor’s new request in court as he faces abuse charges.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
