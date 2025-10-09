Oct. 9: The New Children’s Book Demystifying Immigration And Citizenship In The US

As the Trump administration cracks down on illegal immigration, one author is telling the story of becoming a U.S. citizen. And he’s writing in a way that even children can understand. In today’s episode, children’s author Edward Dennis discusses his forthcoming book “The Boy from Mexico Becomes a U.S. Citizen.”

Plus, the latest news headlines: Former Fresno County Sheriff Mims running for office, and an embattled Kern County supervisor’s new request in court as he faces abuse charges.