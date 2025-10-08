Oct. 8 : As Local News Shrinks, This Valley Publisher Is Growing Its Footprint
The local news industry in America has been contracting for decades. Most people now consume the news on their phones. But a Valley news company is sticking to traditional ways. On today’s episode, Paul Myers, the vice president and executive editor of Mineral King Publishing, explains how the company is expanding.
Plus, the latest news headlines: A new report shines light on Fresno’s improving economy, and a Valley legislator calls for a top state official to resign.