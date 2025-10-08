© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Oct. 8 : As Local News Shrinks, This Valley Publisher Is Growing Its Footprint

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 8, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

The local news industry in America has been contracting for decades. Most people now consume the news on their phones. But a Valley news company is sticking to traditional ways. On today’s episode, Paul Myers, the vice president and executive editor of Mineral King Publishing, explains how the company is expanding.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A new report shines light on Fresno’s improving economy, and a Valley legislator calls for a top state official to resign.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden