Oct. 2: The Federal Government Shut Down. What It Means For California.
Journalist Jeanne Kuang from CalMatters joins us to discuss the impacts of a federal government shutdown on agencies that provide services in California. Congress failed to reach a spending deal to keep the government running after Oct. 1 and has created an impasse between Republicans and Democrats.
Plus, the latest news headlines: What officials expect for California’s new water year; and a beloved Fresno brewery is returning.