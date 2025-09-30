© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Sept. 30: Why California Threw A Lifeline To Kern County’s Oil Industry

By Jonathan Linden
Published September 30, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Oil is at the heart of Kern County’s economy. But as the state looked to transition to cleaner energy sources under a changing climate, the economic reality clashed with ambitious policy goals. We speak with Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove about the recent signing of a state law that seeks to reboot the county’s oil industry.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The looming battle with Fresno and its bus driver union, and the Clovis police car that will livestream around the clock.

Central Valley Daily
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden