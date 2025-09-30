Sept. 30: Why California Threw A Lifeline To Kern County’s Oil Industry

Oil is at the heart of Kern County’s economy. But as the state looked to transition to cleaner energy sources under a changing climate, the economic reality clashed with ambitious policy goals. We speak with Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove about the recent signing of a state law that seeks to reboot the county’s oil industry.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The looming battle with Fresno and its bus driver union, and the Clovis police car that will livestream around the clock.