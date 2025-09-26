Sept. 26: California wants more year-round firefighters fighting wildfires. How could this benefit them?

Officials and experts agree there is no wildfire “season” anymore, only a wildfire year. So, lawmakers put money in the budget this year to transition seasonal firefighters into year-round positions. What could this mean for the firefighters and those they serve? On today’s episode of Central Valley Daily, KVPR’s Rachel Livinal takes this special report on how firefighters feel about the change.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Bakersfield State Senator Shannon Grove reacts to the new law increasing Kern County oil production, and a new state law will notify students and parents if immigration officers enter a school campus.