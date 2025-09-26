© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Sept. 26: California wants more year-round firefighters fighting wildfires. How could this benefit them?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Rachel LivinalJonathan Linden
Published September 26, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Officials and experts agree there is no wildfire “season” anymore, only a wildfire year. So, lawmakers put money in the budget this year to transition seasonal firefighters into year-round positions. What could this mean for the firefighters and those they serve? On today’s episode of Central Valley Daily, KVPR’s Rachel Livinal takes this special report on how firefighters feel about the change.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Bakersfield State Senator Shannon Grove reacts to the new law increasing Kern County oil production, and a new state law will notify students and parents if immigration officers enter a school campus.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
