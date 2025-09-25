© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Sept. 25: From Reader To Writer: Fresno State Professor Discusses Upcoming Work

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 25, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Professor Samina Nadjmi teaches English at Fresno State. But unlike most colleagues, she is also a student. Samina is earning her MFA in creative writing, and her first non-scholarly book will be published soon. She will be doing a reading from her forthcoming book, “Sing Me a Circle: Love, Loss, and a Home in Time,” at the third-annual Fresno Writers Summit this weekend. Samina came to the KVPR studios to discuss her new role as personal essayist.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A federal judge rules against the Trump administration in a lawsuit led by Fresno, and how UC Merced researchers look for clues on smoking habits.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
