Sept. 25: From Reader To Writer: Fresno State Professor Discusses Upcoming Work

Professor Samina Nadjmi teaches English at Fresno State. But unlike most colleagues, she is also a student. Samina is earning her MFA in creative writing, and her first non-scholarly book will be published soon. She will be doing a reading from her forthcoming book, “Sing Me a Circle: Love, Loss, and a Home in Time,” at the third-annual Fresno Writers Summit this weekend. Samina came to the KVPR studios to discuss her new role as personal essayist.

