Sept. 19: The Solar Farm Bill Dividing The Agriculture Industry In California

A controversial bill that would allow more solar panels on farmland in the San Joaquin Valley has passed in the state legislature. So why did the legislator who introduced it pull it at the last minute? CalMatters reporter Rachel Becker shares where AB 1156 stands, and why it’s dividing the agriculture industry.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A new study shows steady progress among English learners in the Valley; and how Tulare city officials plan to attract more visitors.