Sept. 17: How Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Is Resonating With Conservatives In The Valley

The assasination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk sent shockwaves across the country, including in the San Joaquin Valley. Fresno County leaders called for civility among dissenting groups in the wake of the killing, and today we speak with Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig. He reflects on the local response to Kirk’s assasination and weighs in on how we can repair society. Plus, the latest news headlines: A Catholic bishop’s experience with Charlie Kirk before his assassination; and UC Merced students protest staff layoffs.