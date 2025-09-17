© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Sept. 17: How Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Is Resonating With Conservatives In The Valley

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 17, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
The assasination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk sent shockwaves across the country, including in the San Joaquin Valley. Fresno County leaders called for civility among dissenting groups in the wake of the killing, and today we speak with Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig. He reflects on the local response to Kirk’s assasination and weighs in on how we can repair society. Plus, the latest news headlines: A Catholic bishop’s experience with Charlie Kirk before his assassination; and UC Merced students protest staff layoffs.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
