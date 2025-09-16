Sept. 16: This Valley County Can’t Support Expecting Mothers. Why Not?

Madera County is one of only nine in the state where expecting mothers do not have access to birthing services. Instead, they have to travel to out of county hospitals. Journalist Tim Sheehan explains why the county’s hospital chose not to continue birthing services when it reopened – and what that means for expecting mothers.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A bill to revamp Kern County oil drilling heads to Gov. Newsom’s desk; and hundreds attend a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk.