Nov. 13: KVPR Speaks With Rep. Adam Gray Just As Historic Government Shutdown Ends

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 13, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday night to end the longest shutdown in U.S. history. The bill restores federal worker salaries and food aid benefits that had slowed earlier this month. But it doesn’t include healthcare subsidies that Democrats had largely been pushing for. But Merced Democratic Rep. Adam Gray tells KVPR that this doesn’t mean Democrats will stop pushing for those subsidies.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Porterville police department facing multiple lawsuits, and a former top aide to Gov. Gavin Newsom faces federal charges.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of NPR's All Things Considered.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
