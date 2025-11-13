Nov. 13: KVPR Speaks With Rep. Adam Gray Just As Historic Government Shutdown Ends

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday night to end the longest shutdown in U.S. history. The bill restores federal worker salaries and food aid benefits that had slowed earlier this month. But it doesn’t include healthcare subsidies that Democrats had largely been pushing for. But Merced Democratic Rep. Adam Gray tells KVPR that this doesn’t mean Democrats will stop pushing for those subsidies.

