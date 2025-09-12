© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Sept. 12: How A Madera Sheet Music Publisher Brings Latin Jazz To The World

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Kerry KleinJonathan Linden
Published September 12, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

It was the 1990s, and a high school music teacher in Fresno had fallen in love with a relatively new music genre: Latin jazz. But he had a problem: he couldn’t find the sheet music to help teach this funky, groovy music to his students. So he decided to take matters into his own hands and build a publishing company himself. We talk with KVPR reporter Kerry Klein about her feature on how Steve Alcala is helping students play Latin jazz all around the globe.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno’s leaders denounce violence in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder, firefighters make progress on the Garnet Fire, and Madera County joins eight others as “maternity care deserts.”

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
