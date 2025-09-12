Sept. 12: How A Madera Sheet Music Publisher Brings Latin Jazz To The World

It was the 1990s, and a high school music teacher in Fresno had fallen in love with a relatively new music genre: Latin jazz. But he had a problem: he couldn’t find the sheet music to help teach this funky, groovy music to his students. So he decided to take matters into his own hands and build a publishing company himself. We talk with KVPR reporter Kerry Klein about her feature on how Steve Alcala is helping students play Latin jazz all around the globe.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno’s leaders denounce violence in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder, firefighters make progress on the Garnet Fire, and Madera County joins eight others as “maternity care deserts.”