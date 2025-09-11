Sept. 11: Wildland Firefighters Can Now Wear Masks. Why Weren’t They Allowed Until Recently?

The Garnet Fire burning in the Sierra National Forest has placed renewed attention on wildland firefighters. For decades, these firefighters were prevented from wearing masks while working. But, a landmark decision this week by the U.S. Forest Service will change that. Hannah Dreier, an investigative reporter with the New York Times, discusses her reporting on firefighters’ health that sparked this change.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Charlie Kirk is shot and killed while speaking at a university in Utah and two men’s basketball players from Fresno State have been permanently banned by the NCAA for betting on their own games.