Sept. 10: Why Is Fresno Suing The Trump Administration? Here’s What’s At Stake

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 10, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Each year, federal grants are awarded to communities nationwide, helping with everything from roads to research. However, once President Trump assumed office, he altered the criteria for meeting those grants - which threatened millions the City of Fresno had been counting on. Now, the city is suing. Fresnoland reporter Omar Rashad breaks down the case and highlights one local nonprofit that stands to lose 40 percent of its budget.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The Garnet Fire reaches the giant sequoias of McKinley Grove, and the CSU system embarks on a new AI-driven career program.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
