Sept. 10: Why Is Fresno Suing The Trump Administration? Here’s What’s At Stake

Each year, federal grants are awarded to communities nationwide, helping with everything from roads to research. However, once President Trump assumed office, he altered the criteria for meeting those grants - which threatened millions the City of Fresno had been counting on. Now, the city is suing. Fresnoland reporter Omar Rashad breaks down the case and highlights one local nonprofit that stands to lose 40 percent of its budget.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The Garnet Fire reaches the giant sequoias of McKinley Grove, and the CSU system embarks on a new AI-driven career program.