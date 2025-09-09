Sept. 9: Monarch Butterflies Are Dwindling. Here’s How You Can Help.

When was the last time you spotted a Monarch butterfly? If it’s been a moment, you’re not alone. The population has declined tremendously over the last 25 years. A new effort by the California State Park Foundation is asking Californians to track their butterfly sightings. Randy Widera, who leads programming for the Foundation, explains how ‘citizen scientists’ can help protect the species.

Plus, the latest news headlines: the Garnet Fire gains ground, a Bakersfield lawmaker urges Sacramento to boost oil production, and tourism in Yosemite grows.