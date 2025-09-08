Sept. 8: Police Are Using AI For Reports. Is It Safe?

© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
On today’s episode, we explore a relatively new AI-powered tool for law enforcement called “Draft One.” The tool can take audio from body camera footage and write a police report, which would help save officers time on administrative tasks. Departments across the country are piloting the tool, including in Fresno. But is it safe enough to warrant use when it comes to crimes? Tekendra Parmar, an investigative journalist with Mother Jones, discusses his recent reporting.

