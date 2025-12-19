© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Central Valley Daily

Dec. 19: Why These Faith-Based Hospitals Can Refuse Maternal Care

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 19, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
The state of California protects women’s reproductive rights, including the right to an abortion. So what happens when a woman needs one at a Catholic hospital that refuses to conduct abortions? On today’s episode, San Francisco Standard reporter Anya Schultz breaks down complicated maternal care at Catholic hospitals in California.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno leaders celebrate official airport expansion, and what’s up with the Tule fog?

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
