Dec. 19: Why These Faith-Based Hospitals Can Refuse Maternal Care
The state of California protects women’s reproductive rights, including the right to an abortion. So what happens when a woman needs one at a Catholic hospital that refuses to conduct abortions? On today’s episode, San Francisco Standard reporter Anya Schultz breaks down complicated maternal care at Catholic hospitals in California.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno leaders celebrate official airport expansion, and what’s up with the Tule fog?