Central Valley Daily

Dec. 18: Wind, Rain, And Snow: A Female Rock Climber Defies The Odds To Make History

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 18, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
Professional climber Sasha DiGiulian has scaled rock faces all over the world, recently making history in Yosemite National Park. She was the first woman to free climb the Platinum Wall trail up the sheer granite face of El Capitan. On today’s episode, Sasha explains the extreme conditions she faced, and why she calls climbing a ‘global language.’

Plus, the latest news headlines: a project piloting universal basic income shows promise in Fresno, and Republicans seem to be rising in the polls in the race for California governor.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
