Dec. 18: Wind, Rain, And Snow: A Female Rock Climber Defies The Odds To Make History

Professional climber Sasha DiGiulian has scaled rock faces all over the world, recently making history in Yosemite National Park. She was the first woman to free climb the Platinum Wall trail up the sheer granite face of El Capitan. On today’s episode, Sasha explains the extreme conditions she faced, and why she calls climbing a ‘global language.’

Plus, the latest news headlines: a project piloting universal basic income shows promise in Fresno, and Republicans seem to be rising in the polls in the race for California governor.