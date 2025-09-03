Aug. 3: This Craft Coffee Internship Is Preparing Students For More Than Just Fancy Lattes

Many students have internships, but what about one that teaches you the art of craft coffee industry from the inside? On today’s episode of Central Valley Daily, KVPR’s Rachel Livinal takes us behind the scenes of a Merced-based apprenticeship program for coffee connoisseurs.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A federal judge rules against the Trump administration’s use of National Guard troops in Southern California; and the largest immigrant detention facility in California is now operating in Kern County.