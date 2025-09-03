© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Aug. 3: This Craft Coffee Internship Is Preparing Students For More Than Just Fancy Lattes

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan LindenRachel Livinal
Published September 3, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Many students have internships, but what about one that teaches you the art of craft coffee industry from the inside? On today’s episode of Central Valley Daily, KVPR’s Rachel Livinal takes us behind the scenes of a Merced-based apprenticeship program for coffee connoisseurs.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A federal judge rules against the Trump administration’s use of National Guard troops in Southern California; and the largest immigrant detention facility in California is now operating in Kern County.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
