Aug. 21: Visalia Officer Alleges Police Are Using An Illegal Ticket Quota System

A Visalia police officer is suing the city, alleging high-ranking officers are imposing an illegal ticketing quota. The officer alleges he suffered retaliation when he refused to participate in the quota system. On today’s episode of Central Valley Daily, we speak with Dave Adalian, a reporter at the Valley Voice, who is following the case.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Fresno County supervisor pushes “In God We Trust” motto in meeting chambers; and how federal funding cuts are hitting Valley nonprofits.