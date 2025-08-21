© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Aug. 21: Visalia Officer Alleges Police Are Using An Illegal Ticket Quota System

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
A Visalia police officer is suing the city, alleging high-ranking officers are imposing an illegal ticketing quota. The officer alleges he suffered retaliation when he refused to participate in the quota system. On today’s episode of Central Valley Daily, we speak with Dave Adalian, a reporter at the Valley Voice, who is following the case.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Fresno County supervisor pushes “In God We Trust” motto in meeting chambers; and how federal funding cuts are hitting Valley nonprofits.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
