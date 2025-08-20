Aug. 20: End Of An Era — Looking Back At Bakersfield’s Buck Owens Crystal Palace

A historic piece of Bakersfield history is no more. This month, Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace shuttered its doors. The iconic music venue was put up for sale last summer, but after a year with no buyers the family decided to wind down operations. KGET reporter Robert Price explains the significance of the venue, and why the family decided to sell.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Kern County supervisors agree to launch investigation into CPS; and what the GOP is saying about California’s imminent special election on redistricting.