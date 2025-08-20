© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Aug. 20: End Of An Era — Looking Back At Bakersfield’s Buck Owens Crystal Palace

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 20, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
A historic piece of Bakersfield history is no more. This month, Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace shuttered its doors. The iconic music venue was put up for sale last summer, but after a year with no buyers the family decided to wind down operations. KGET reporter Robert Price explains the significance of the venue, and why the family decided to sell.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Kern County supervisors agree to launch investigation into CPS; and what the GOP is saying about California’s imminent special election on redistricting.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
