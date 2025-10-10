Former Fresno detective arrested, accused of embezzling $60,000 in evidence

FRESNO, Calif. – A former Fresno police detective is facing criminal charges for allegedly embezzling more than $60,000 from an evidence room.

Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office has charged Rey Ariel Medeles, a former detective with the Fresno Police Department’s Major Narcotics Team, with two counts of grand theft and two counts of preparing false documentary evidence.

“California peace officers have a duty to protect the public and uphold the public trust. Individuals who abuse that trust for personal gain violate their duty to the people and the law,” Bonta said in a press release.

Authorities began investigating in early 2024, after Fresno police began suspecting he had checked out cash from the evidence room without returning it. The department then launched an internal investigation and requested a criminal investigation by the FBI.

Bonta’s office alleges that on two separate occasions, Medeles signed approximately $30,000 in case out of the evidence room and falsely stated he was returning the money to the suspects but instead kept it for himself.

Medeles was fired in June of this year as a result of the investigation, and was arrested on Thursday.

“Law enforcement officers hold immense authority, and any abuse of that power will be met with decisive action,” said FBI Sacramento Special Agent in Charge Sid Patel in a press release announcing the arrest. “We are committed to working with our partners to hold public servants accountable, and to strengthen public trust and protect our community.”

Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto said she is troubled by Medeles’ actions, citing concerns about their impact on public trust in the police department.

“Although this arrest is not a proud moment for me or our department, I want to reassure the public that when we discover serious misconduct, we take swift and decisive action to address it,” Casto said.