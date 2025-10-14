Newsom signed nearly 800 laws — including big ones on housing and insulin

This story was originally published by CalMatters.

On Monday Gov. Gavin Newsom decided the fate of the remaining bills lawmakers sent to his desk in September.

Throughout this legislative session, a total of 917 bills awaited the governor’s verdict, according to longtime lobbyist Chris Micheli. Newsom signed 794 into law and vetoed 123 — citing “significant fiscal implications that are not included in the budget” for part of his reasons behind several of his vetoes. Stay tuned later this week for more on the bills Newsom spiked.

As for the latest batches of measures he approved, Newsom greenlit two hotly contested pieces of legislation that drew strong pushback from bill opponents:



More housing near transit: Newsom is allowing denser housing projects located near major transit stations, reaffirming his alignment with the “Yes In My Backyard” movement. Opposed by local governments and neighborhood groups, the contentious bill went through 13 separate rounds of amendments that limited the measure’s reach to just eight highly urbanized counties and select transportation stops. Read more from CalMatters’ Ben Christopher.

Newsom is allowing denser housing projects located near major transit stations, reaffirming his alignment with the “Yes In My Backyard” movement. Opposed by local governments and neighborhood groups, the contentious bill went through 13 separate rounds of amendments that limited the measure’s reach to just eight highly urbanized counties and select transportation stops. Read more from CalMatters’ Ben Christopher. Caring for kids whose parents are deported: In response to the federal government’s crackdown on immigration, Newsom signed a bill allowing a broad range of relatives to step in as children’s caregivers if their parents are deported. The law widens who can sign a caregiver affidavit, which proponents say would help parents at risk of deportation to be able to choose a trusted person to care for their children if they are detained. But Republicans, the religious right and parental rights’ activists argued it would make it easier for strangers to sign the affidavit, which would endanger children. Read more from CalMatters’ Jeanne Kuang.

Other bills Newsom signed, including those on consumer protections and public health:

