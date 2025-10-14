Newsom signed nearly 800 laws — including big ones on housing and insulin
This story was originally published by CalMatters.
On Monday Gov. Gavin Newsom decided the fate of the remaining bills lawmakers sent to his desk in September.
Throughout this legislative session, a total of 917 bills awaited the governor’s verdict, according to longtime lobbyist Chris Micheli. Newsom signed 794 into law and vetoed 123 — citing “significant fiscal implications that are not included in the budget” for part of his reasons behind several of his vetoes. Stay tuned later this week for more on the bills Newsom spiked.
As for the latest batches of measures he approved, Newsom greenlit two hotly contested pieces of legislation that drew strong pushback from bill opponents:
- More housing near transit: Newsom is allowing denser housing projects located near major transit stations, reaffirming his alignment with the “Yes In My Backyard” movement. Opposed by local governments and neighborhood groups, the contentious bill went through 13 separate rounds of amendments that limited the measure’s reach to just eight highly urbanized counties and select transportation stops. Read more from CalMatters’ Ben Christopher.
- Caring for kids whose parents are deported: In response to the federal government’s crackdown on immigration, Newsom signed a bill allowing a broad range of relatives to step in as children’s caregivers if their parents are deported. The law widens who can sign a caregiver affidavit, which proponents say would help parents at risk of deportation to be able to choose a trusted person to care for their children if they are detained. But Republicans, the religious right and parental rights’ activists argued it would make it easier for strangers to sign the affidavit, which would endanger children. Read more from CalMatters’ Jeanne Kuang.
Other bills Newsom signed, including those on consumer protections and public health:
- Insulin prices: On Monday the governor signed a bill capping insulin copays at $35 — a reversal of a bill he vetoed in 2023. More than 3.5 million Californians live with diabetes.
- Expanding CARE Court: People experiencing psychotic symptoms due to bipolar disorder will be eligible for treatment under CARE Court, a mental health program intended to help seriously ill Californians living on the streets. Since its introduction in 2022, only people with schizophrenia and other limited psychotic disorders have had access to the program. Read more from CalMatters’ Jocelyn Wiener and Marisa Kendall.
- Pay for incarcerated firefighters: The hourly wage for incarcerated firefighters battling active wildfires will be raised from $1 to $7.25. The new policy is one out of five bills Newsom signed that seek to support incarcerated firefighters upon their reentry. Read more from CalMatters’ Cayla Mihalovich.
- Riding shotgun: Newsom signed a bill last week that originally proposed to ban smaller teenagers from sitting in the front seat, and require children as old as 13 to use a booster seat if they’re not tall enough. The measure has since been watered down and now requires children between the ages of 8 to 16, starting in 2027, to pass a five-step test to be considered properly restrained by a seat belt. Read more from CalMatters’ Ryan Sabalow.
- Protection against chatbots: California companies that operate online chatbots will be required to monitor chats for signs of suicidal thoughts, and to take steps to prevent users from harming themselves. Read more from CalMatters’ Colin Lecher.