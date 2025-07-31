© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

July 31: Can California Fix The Problems Plaguing A Key Water System?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 31, 2025 at 4:30 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

California’s water crises are perhaps best illustrated by the challenges seen along the so-called Delta. The Delta is a converging of rivers just east of the Bay Area that helps move water up and down the state. But it has long faced ecological challenges. But a new state plan could now offer new solutions to address them. Journalist Rachel Becker with CalMatters joins us to discuss the plans.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The battle for a mega Costco in the Valley; and Kern County officials propose slashing the public health budget.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden