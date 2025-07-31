July 31: Can California Fix The Problems Plaguing A Key Water System?

California’s water crises are perhaps best illustrated by the challenges seen along the so-called Delta. The Delta is a converging of rivers just east of the Bay Area that helps move water up and down the state. But it has long faced ecological challenges. But a new state plan could now offer new solutions to address them. Journalist Rachel Becker with CalMatters joins us to discuss the plans.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The battle for a mega Costco in the Valley; and Kern County officials propose slashing the public health budget.