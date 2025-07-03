July 3: Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown, Faith Leaders See A Concerning Pattern
Fresno faith leaders are speaking out about the way the Trump administration has handled protests against immigration enforcement in places such as Los Angeles. They recently penned a letter raising alarm about further actions by the government. We speak with a reverend who joined the letter about what concerns he and others have.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno police catch an alleged serial rapist using a novel technique; and how state legislators aim to track water usage at large data centers.