July 3: Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown, Faith Leaders See A Concerning Pattern

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Fresno faith leaders are speaking out about the way the Trump administration has handled protests against immigration enforcement in places such as Los Angeles. They recently penned a letter raising alarm about further actions by the government. We speak with a reverend who joined the letter about what concerns he and others have.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno police catch an alleged serial rapist using a novel technique; and how state legislators aim to track water usage at large data centers.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
