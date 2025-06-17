© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

June 17: Can California Democrats Unite Their Party In The Face Of Trump 2.0?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Cresencio Rodriguez-DelgadoJonathan Linden
Published June 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

National Democrats have failed to find a united front since President Donald Trump’s re-election in 2024. So, what is the plan moving forward for California Democrats? We speak with Calmatters reporter Yue Stella Yu about the state party’s own dilemmas.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Valley mayor says Trump’s recent orders on immigration are contradictory, and a bus tour will call attention to the GOP’s cuts to social programs.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
See stories by Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden