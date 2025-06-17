June 17: Can California Democrats Unite Their Party In The Face Of Trump 2.0?
National Democrats have failed to find a united front since President Donald Trump’s re-election in 2024. So, what is the plan moving forward for California Democrats? We speak with Calmatters reporter Yue Stella Yu about the state party’s own dilemmas.
Plus, the latest news headlines: A Valley mayor says Trump’s recent orders on immigration are contradictory, and a bus tour will call attention to the GOP’s cuts to social programs.