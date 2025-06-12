June 12: What A Novel On Chinese Immigrants Can Teach Us About Immigration Today
Immigration is a fraught issue in the United States. Author Freeman Ng’s latest book, titled “Bridge Across the Sky,” explores the difficulties immigrants in the 1800s faced coming to the U.S. We explore Angel Island in San Francisco and the Chinese immigrant experience in this episode.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno’s sheriff weighs in on immigration protests in Los Angeles; and Fresno County has a public defender shortage.