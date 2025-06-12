© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

June 12: What A Novel On Chinese Immigrants Can Teach Us About Immigration Today

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Published June 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Immigration is a fraught issue in the United States. Author Freeman Ng’s latest book, titled “Bridge Across the Sky,” explores the difficulties immigrants in the 1800s faced coming to the U.S. We explore Angel Island in San Francisco and the Chinese immigrant experience in this episode.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno’s sheriff weighs in on immigration protests in Los Angeles; and Fresno County has a public defender shortage.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
