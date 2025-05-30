May 30: Can This Controversial Housing Project Help – Or Hurt – The City Of Fresno?
A proposed development that would bring 45,000 homes to southeastern Fresno is now top of mind for city officials. However, pursuing the project could be financially risky. Fresnoland’s Gregory Weaver discusses the controversial Southeastern Development Area project.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County elected officials stand against a transgender athlete competing in Clovis, and Mexican residents in the Valley watch closely as elections are held this weekend.