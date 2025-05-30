© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

May 30: Can This Controversial Housing Project Help – Or Hurt – The City Of Fresno?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published May 30, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
A proposed development that would bring 45,000 homes to southeastern Fresno is now top of mind for city officials. However, pursuing the project could be financially risky. Fresnoland’s Gregory Weaver discusses the controversial Southeastern Development Area project.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County elected officials stand against a transgender athlete competing in Clovis, and Mexican residents in the Valley watch closely as elections are held this weekend.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
