© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

May 20: Staffing Shortages Are Hitting The National Weather Service. What That Means For The Valley

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published May 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Trump administration’s efforts to scale down federal agencies have partly led to worker shortages, including at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. We speak with Washington Post reporter Scott Dance about how that is having an effect on staffing levels for NOAA’s National Weather Service office in Hanford and other locations.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A teen girl is stabbed inside a Porterville classroom, and homelessness goes up in Fresno and Madera counties.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden