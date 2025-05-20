May 20: Staffing Shortages Are Hitting The National Weather Service. What That Means For The Valley

The Trump administration’s efforts to scale down federal agencies have partly led to worker shortages, including at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. We speak with Washington Post reporter Scott Dance about how that is having an effect on staffing levels for NOAA’s National Weather Service office in Hanford and other locations.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A teen girl is stabbed inside a Porterville classroom, and homelessness goes up in Fresno and Madera counties.