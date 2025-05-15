May 15: Danger Lurks For California’s Prison Population In Cases Of Disasters

Two prisons in the small city of Corcoran in Kings County nearly flooded when Tulare Lake returned in 2023. A recent state audit found that it would have taken at least three days for the prisons to evacuate in an emergency. KVPR’s Kerry Klein discusses some of the problems state prisons face in cases of an emergency.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Teenage Clovis shooting suspects appear in court for the first time, and Community Health System settles in an alleged fraud case.