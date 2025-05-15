© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
May 15: Danger Lurks For California’s Prison Population In Cases Of Disasters

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published May 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Two prisons in the small city of Corcoran in Kings County nearly flooded when Tulare Lake returned in 2023. A recent state audit found that it would have taken at least three days for the prisons to evacuate in an emergency. KVPR’s Kerry Klein discusses some of the problems state prisons face in cases of an emergency.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Teenage Clovis shooting suspects appear in court for the first time, and Community Health System settles in an alleged fraud case.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
