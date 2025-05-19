May 19: Students Living Under Cloud Of Uncertainty As Government Cracks Down On Visas, Permits
Earlier this year, a wave of international students suddenly had their visas and work permits revoked by the Trump Administration. This comes as the federal government cracks down on immigration enforcement more broadly. Students eventually gained their permits and visas back, but it left them feeling uncertain about their future. KVPR’s Rachel Livinal joins us to discuss the effect of these changes at places like UC Merced.