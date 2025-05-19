© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
May 19: Students Living Under Cloud Of Uncertainty As Government Cracks Down On Visas, Permits

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Rachel LivinalJonathan Linden
Published May 19, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Earlier this year, a wave of international students suddenly had their visas and work permits revoked by the Trump Administration. This comes as the federal government cracks down on immigration enforcement more broadly. Students eventually gained their permits and visas back, but it left them feeling uncertain about their future. KVPR’s Rachel Livinal joins us to discuss the effect of these changes at places like UC Merced.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
