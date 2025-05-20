Effort to renew Fresno County’s Measure C tax getting underway

FRESNO, Calif. - The 2026 elections may be more than a year away, but the campaign has already begun to renew a sales tax that’s funded Fresno County transportation projects.

Community workshops about Measure C are being held across Fresno County in coming months.

The Fresno Council of Governments is hosting the workshops, which will take place through September, and will happen as the draft of the new Measure C plan is developed.

The series of community events begins later this month in Reedley and Kingsburg, according to county officials.

“The voices of our residents are not only powerful, they are critical when it comes to determining how their tax dollars are spent,” said Reedley Mayor Matthew Tuttle in a press release. “We want to be sure all of our residents are served and represented in the draft Measure C Renewal Expenditure Plan.”

Measure C is a half-cent sales tax that has funded transportation improvements from road repairs to public transit since voters first approved it in 1986.

To date, according to the campaign, the tax has generated more than $2 billion and brought in billions more in federal and state funds.

These dollars have funded projects like installing storm drainage systems, fixing and adding new traffic signals, and creating new walking and biking trails throughout the county.

County voters approved the renewal of the measure in 2006. The most recent attempt to renew the tax was rejected during the midterm election in November 2022.

The measure is set to expire in 2027, making the November 2026 midterm election will be the measure’s last opportunity for renewal.

At each workshop, attendees can learn how the Measure C funding has made impacts within their communities and help guide where future dollars should go. Organizers will provide dinner, refreshments, kids activities and language interpretation services.