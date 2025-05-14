© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
May 14: The Number of Senior Citizens Is Growing. Do We Have Enough Doctors To Care For Them?

May 14, 2025
Baby boomers are aging, and that means the number of senior citizens is on the rise. However, there are not enough medical providers in the San Joaquin Valley to treat this aging population. Journalist Tim Sheehan explains the state of healthcare for Valley seniors.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What a civil grand jury report says about Fresno Unified, and Valley healthcare jobs could be impacted if cuts are made to Medicaid.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
