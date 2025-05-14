May 14: The Number of Senior Citizens Is Growing. Do We Have Enough Doctors To Care For Them?
Baby boomers are aging, and that means the number of senior citizens is on the rise. However, there are not enough medical providers in the San Joaquin Valley to treat this aging population. Journalist Tim Sheehan explains the state of healthcare for Valley seniors.
Plus, the latest news headlines: What a civil grand jury report says about Fresno Unified, and Valley healthcare jobs could be impacted if cuts are made to Medicaid.