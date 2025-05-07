© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
May 8: The Trump Administration Slashed A Program That Pays People To Help In Their Communities

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published May 8, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

The national AmeriCorps program incentivizes service and volunteerism in communities. But the federal government ordered millions cut from it. Today, we speak with EdSource reporter Lasherica Thornton about how those cuts are affecting Valley programs.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A tiny bug triggers emergency declarations in the Valley, and what a new study says about the impacts of wildfire smoke.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
