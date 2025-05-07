May 8: The Trump Administration Slashed A Program That Pays People To Help In Their Communities
The national AmeriCorps program incentivizes service and volunteerism in communities. But the federal government ordered millions cut from it. Today, we speak with EdSource reporter Lasherica Thornton about how those cuts are affecting Valley programs.
Plus, the latest news headlines: A tiny bug triggers emergency declarations in the Valley, and what a new study says about the impacts of wildfire smoke.