Apr. 16: Why Did Bernie Sanders Visit Bakersfield? He Tells Us.

Senator Bernie Sanders, along with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes, stopped in Bakersfield for his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour on Tuesday. But not all the thousands who showed up were “feeling the Bern.” KVPR sat down with the senator to discuss why he stopped in the historically conservative town.

Plus, the latest news headlines: an escaped convict from Kern County is wanted for murder in Mexico, a Democratic challenger enters the race for Congressman David Valadao’s seat, and a food truck fight in Fresno’s popular River Park area.