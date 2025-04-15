© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Apr. 15: An Unclear Future For Fresno’s Anti-Encampment Ordinance After Judge’s Dismissal

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

The City of Fresno’s anti-encampment ordinance has finally been put to the test. The first unhoused person arrested for violating that ordinance was due in court in early April. Lawyers on both sides were ready to make their case in what was expected to be a precedent-setting decision. That is, until the judge surprised everyone by throwing it out. Today, we speak with Fresnoland reporter Pablo Orihuela, who has covered this case and even became a part of the story himself.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Bernie Sanders heads to Bakersfield, ICE makes plans to expand its footprint in the Valley, and China Peak closes its ski season early.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden