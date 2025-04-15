Apr. 15: An Unclear Future For Fresno’s Anti-Encampment Ordinance After Judge’s Dismissal

The City of Fresno’s anti-encampment ordinance has finally been put to the test. The first unhoused person arrested for violating that ordinance was due in court in early April. Lawyers on both sides were ready to make their case in what was expected to be a precedent-setting decision. That is, until the judge surprised everyone by throwing it out. Today, we speak with Fresnoland reporter Pablo Orihuela, who has covered this case and even became a part of the story himself.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Bernie Sanders heads to Bakersfield, ICE makes plans to expand its footprint in the Valley, and China Peak closes its ski season early.