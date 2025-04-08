Apr. 8: Understanding The Political Right’s Appeal to Latino Voters

Among the many surprising revelations of the 2024 election was Latino voters' support for President Trump. Voter surveys reveal Trump won more than 40% of the Latino vote, and he performed especially well among Latino men — despite his anti-immigrant rhetoric and calls for mass deportations that mainly target Latinos. Journalist Paola Ramos is the author of a new book titled "Defectors: The Rise of the Latino Far Right and What It Means for America." We spoke with her to break down this phenomenon.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Health officials are puzzled by three deaths from a rare virus in the Sierra Nevada, and how could the stock market squeeze impact California next year?