Apr. 8: Understanding The Political Right’s Appeal to Latino Voters

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 8, 2025 at 7:01 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Among the many surprising revelations of the 2024 election was Latino voters' support for President Trump. Voter surveys reveal Trump won more than 40% of the Latino vote, and he performed especially well among Latino men — despite his anti-immigrant rhetoric and calls for mass deportations that mainly target Latinos. Journalist Paola Ramos is the author of a new book titled "Defectors: The Rise of the Latino Far Right and What It Means for America." We spoke with her to break down this phenomenon.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Health officials are puzzled by three deaths from a rare virus in the Sierra Nevada, and how could the stock market squeeze impact California next year?

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
