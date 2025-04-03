© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Apr. 3: Why Can’t This Kern County City Fill A Vacant Council Seat?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 3, 2025 at 6:59 AM PDT
The city of Arvin in Kern County has gone nearly seven months with a vacant council seat. Filling it has been the subject of debate and has kept the city from moving forward with regular business. However, the decision on how to fill the seat could also face legal consequences. Today, we speak with Arvin’s mayor to hear how officials are trying to fix this delay and what it means for her city.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What we know about a deadly shooting inside a Madera Walgreens, and Fresno is entering the cricket craze.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden