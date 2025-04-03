Apr. 3: Why Can’t This Kern County City Fill A Vacant Council Seat?

The city of Arvin in Kern County has gone nearly seven months with a vacant council seat. Filling it has been the subject of debate and has kept the city from moving forward with regular business. However, the decision on how to fill the seat could also face legal consequences. Today, we speak with Arvin’s mayor to hear how officials are trying to fix this delay and what it means for her city.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What we know about a deadly shooting inside a Madera Walgreens, and Fresno is entering the cricket craze.