Mar. 24: Where The Fight Over Water Regulations Is Going Under The New Trump Administration
Changes to water protection policy across the country are being debated under President Trump’s second term in the White House. Today, we talk with an environmental advocate on what he’s observing, especially around landmark laws like the Clean Water Act.
Plus, the latest news headlines: A progressive House Democrat brings Medicaid message to Bakersfield, and the federal government sues a Valley farm company.