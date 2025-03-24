© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Mar. 24: Where The Fight Over Water Regulations Is Going Under The New Trump Administration

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 24, 2025 at 7:15 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Changes to water protection policy across the country are being debated under President Trump’s second term in the White House. Today, we talk with an environmental advocate on what he’s observing, especially around landmark laws like the Clean Water Act.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A progressive House Democrat brings Medicaid message to Bakersfield, and the federal government sues a Valley farm company.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden