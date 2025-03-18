Mar. 18: A Central Valley Women’s Prison Runs Its Own Newspaper. We Interviewed The Editors.
The Central California Women’s Facility is one of the largest prisons housing only women. On today’s episode, we go inside the facility to hear about a unique program: the incarcerated people at the prison are running their own newspaper. We’ll hear how the idea for a news operation came to be, and how it inspires those who take part in it.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Madera Community Hospital officially reopens, and Valley schools worry about federal cuts to food service programs.