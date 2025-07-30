© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
July 30: Federal Funding Cuts Come For Planned Parenthood – And Valley Clinics

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 30, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Five Planned Parenthood facilities, including one in Madera, recently closed their doors in California. It stems from a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which halts Medicaid payments to abortion providers. We speak to Andrew Adams of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, which has facilities in the San Joaquin Valley, to find out how the cuts could impact services.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A woman’s body is found in Sequoia National Park after months of searching; and more California students are attending UCs.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
