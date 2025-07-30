July 30: Federal Funding Cuts Come For Planned Parenthood – And Valley Clinics

Five Planned Parenthood facilities, including one in Madera, recently closed their doors in California. It stems from a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which halts Medicaid payments to abortion providers. We speak to Andrew Adams of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, which has facilities in the San Joaquin Valley, to find out how the cuts could impact services.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A woman’s body is found in Sequoia National Park after months of searching; and more California students are attending UCs.