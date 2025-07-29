July 29: What Were The Early Days Like For Fresno’s Armenian Immigrants? Our Trip To A Museum

An unassuming building in Fresno is showcasing the city’s large Armenian enclave. On today’s episode, KVPR producer Jonathan Linden and host Elizabeth Arakelian visit the Armenian Museum of Fresno, where Elizabeth learns a little more about her roots. They speak with the museum’s director, Varoujan Der Simonian, and Photographer Robby Antoyan, whose exhibition “Fresno Armenians: 50 Years Ago” is on display.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Republican Congressman David Valadao pushes back on Gov. Newsom’s redistricting fight, and a judge blocks defunding of Planned Parenthood.

