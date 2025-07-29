© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

July 29: What Were The Early Days Like For Fresno’s Armenian Immigrants? Our Trip To A Museum

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 29, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

An unassuming building in Fresno is showcasing the city’s large Armenian enclave. On today’s episode, KVPR producer Jonathan Linden and host Elizabeth Arakelian visit the Armenian Museum of Fresno, where Elizabeth learns a little more about her roots. They speak with the museum’s director, Varoujan Der Simonian, and Photographer Robby Antoyan, whose exhibition “Fresno Armenians: 50 Years Ago” is on display.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Republican Congressman David Valadao pushes back on Gov. Newsom’s redistricting fight, and a judge blocks defunding of Planned Parenthood.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden