Crews find body of missing Southern California woman in Sequoia National Park

KVPR | By Rachel Livinal
Published July 29, 2025 at 3:08 PM PDT
Jomarie Calasanz, 26, went missing on May 25.
GoFundMe
Jomarie Calasanz went missing on May 25.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Search crews have found the body of a Southern California woman who was missing after she was swept away by a river in Sequoia National Park.

Jomarie Calasanz, 26, was from the city of La Puente in Los Angeles county.

She was hanging out with friends and family in Sequoia during the Memorial Day holiday when she was swept away by the Kaweah River, according to authorities.

Her family says she jumped into the river to save her sister, who was in danger. But Calasanz was never seen again.

The Tulare County Sheriff's office and National Park Service worked with a rescue team to locate her body for two months. Officials say the search took longer than usual due to unsafe water conditions and terrain.

Family of Calasanz called her “selfless and fierce” in a GoFundMe post online.
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
