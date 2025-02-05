© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Feb. 5: How A Trump Order Stopping Refugee Admissions Rippled In The Fresno Area

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Kerry Klein
Published February 5, 2025 at 7:41 AM PST
One of President Donald Trump’s many executive orders since taking office last month went after the refugee admission process. Trump halted the Refugee Admissions Program and ordered a review of whether the program meets U.S. interests. But the order also affects those who were on their way to places like Fresno, and those who had already resettled here. On today’s episode, we speak with the director of a refugee resettlement agency to understand more.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including more delays on the horizon for high speed rail, and monarch butterfly numbers drop.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
