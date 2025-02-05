Feb. 5: How A Trump Order Stopping Refugee Admissions Rippled In The Fresno Area

One of President Donald Trump’s many executive orders since taking office last month went after the refugee admission process. Trump halted the Refugee Admissions Program and ordered a review of whether the program meets U.S. interests. But the order also affects those who were on their way to places like Fresno, and those who had already resettled here. On today’s episode, we speak with the director of a refugee resettlement agency to understand more.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including more delays on the horizon for high speed rail, and monarch butterfly numbers drop.